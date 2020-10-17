Fake: Ministry of MSME has not issued letter of appointment to post of director

Fake: Kiron Kher did not say rapes are a party of Indian tradition and culture

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 17: There have been a host of messages in circulation with regard to the issuance of appointment letter to the post of Director by the MSME Export Promotion Council.

Further the message is also being circulated in the name of the Ministry of MSME.

However this is a fake message, the Ministry of MSME has said. Ministry of MSME, Government of India has said that it is noticed that certain messages are being circulated in Media and Social Media regarding issuance of appointment letter to the post of 'Director' by MSME Export Promotion Council. It is also seen that this organisation is using the name of Ministry of MSME.

It is hereby clarified that Ministry of MSME, Government of India is not associated with the MSME Export Promotion Council in any way. Also, the Ministry of MSME has not authorized any posting or appointment to any post related with this council. The Public is informed and advised not to fall prey to such messages or such elements, the ministry said in a press release.

Fact Check Claim Ministry of MSME has issued appointment letter to post of Director Conclusion Ministry of MSME has not issued any such letter Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in