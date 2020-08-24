Fake: Man seen in image with Deepika Padukone, Ranvir Singh is not Dawood Ibrahim

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 24: An image claiming that Dawood Ibrahim was present at a meeting in which actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are part of has gone viral on the social media.

A group called Sushant Justice: Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput posted the image, circled a man and claimed that he is Dawood Ibrahim. See my friend see... Dipika, Ranveer Sandip and Mahesh Shetty if I am not wrong with Dawood. Thanks to our group members for this photo, the caption read.

Fake: Image of sewage filled road is not from Varanasi

This is a completely misleading claim. The man in the image is not Dawood Ibrahim. A reverse search led us to an uncrossed image, which also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali in it.

This was an image from 2013 and was shot during an Iftar party on the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela in Mumbai. Directed by Bhansali, the movie also starred Ranvir and Deepika.

We also found an image on Instagram posted by Sandip Singh. He posted the image with the caption, "#Iftar is the time of huge blessings, try to gather as many as you can... Breaking bread together since 2013. He also tagged Bhansali, Ranvir, Deepika, R Varman, Siddharth Garima and Wasiq Khan.

The man in question that many users have claimed is Dawood is Wasiq Khan. Wasiq is an art director and has worked in several Bollywood movies including Ram Leela. In conclusion it can be said that the claim about Dawood being part of the group is fake.

On Saturday, Pakistan for the first time admitted that Dawood is on their soil. Pakistan listed his address at Karachi and this is a well-known fact. The Indian agencies have for over 20 years said that Pakistan has been sheltering Dawood Ibrahim.

Fact Check Claim Dipika Padukone, Ranvir Singh seen with Dawood Ibrahim Conclusion Man in the image is Wasiq Khan, not Dawood Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in