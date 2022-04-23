Fake: Industrialist Ratan Tata's post on alcohol is not true

YouTube
    New Delhi, Apr 23: People often spread messages on social media platforms without verifying the authenticity of claims. Here is one such post which has been doing rounds for over a year despite Industrialist Ratan Tata stating that he had not made the comments in the viral photo.

    Fake: Industrialist Ratan Tatas post on alcohol is not true

    "Liquor sales should be sold through Aadhar card. Government food subsidies should be stopped for alcohol buyers. Those who have the facility to buy alcohol can definitely buy food. When we give them free food they pay and buy alcohol," a Facebook screenshot attributing to Ratan Tata has been doing rounds for some time now.

    The screenshot was being spread by his fans on social media sites. It was well-received by a section of people who are against alcohol consumption.

    However, the truth is the business icon has not made those comments and it is a fake post doing rounds on social meda. Tata, himself in September 2021, has clarified with a message - "This was not said by me. Thank you (sic)."

    Yet the screen shot is in circulation.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Industrialist Ratan Tata made anti-alcohol comment saying, government food subsidies should be stopped for alcohol buyers.

    Conclusion

    Tata has not made any anti-alcohol comment.

    Rating

    False
    Saturday, April 23, 2022, 13:00 [IST]
