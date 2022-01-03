Fake: Indian Oil Corporation has not launched quiz contest

Fact check: Was there really 'An Omicron Variant' movie from 1964?

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 03: A post has been in circulation claiming that you can win Rs 6,000 by answering a question posed by the Indian Oil Corporation.

In all there are four questions that have been posted and one of them is 'do you known Indian Oil Corporation Limited. It gives you a choice of yes and no.

This is a fake post. All contests being run by IndianOil will be posted on our official website and social media accounts. If you’ve come across this post, don’t answer the question. But do look out for future contests being run on our social accounts soon.@PIBFactCheck pic.twitter.com/itiqgYoU7L — Indian Oil Corp Ltd (@IndianOilcl) January 2, 2022

Indian Oil Corporation has said that the post is fake. "This is a fake post. All contests being run by IndianOil will be posted on our official website and social media accounts. If you come across this post, don't answer the question. But do look out for our future contests being run on our social media accounts soon."

Fact Check Claim IOC has launched a quiz contest in which you can win Rs 6,000 Conclusion IOC has clarified that this post is fake Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Monday, January 3, 2022, 13:38 [IST]