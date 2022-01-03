Fake: Indian Oil Corporation has not launched quiz contest

YouTube
    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 03: A post has been in circulation claiming that you can win Rs 6,000 by answering a question posed by the Indian Oil Corporation.

    In all there are four questions that have been posted and one of them is 'do you known Indian Oil Corporation Limited. It gives you a choice of yes and no.

    Indian Oil Corporation has said that the post is fake. "This is a fake post. All contests being run by IndianOil will be posted on our official website and social media accounts. If you come across this post, don't answer the question. But do look out for our future contests being run on our social media accounts soon."

    Claim

    IOC has launched a quiz contest in which you can win Rs 6,000

    Conclusion

    IOC has clarified that this post is fake

    Rating

    False
    Story first published: Monday, January 3, 2022, 13:38 [IST]
    X