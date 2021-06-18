Fake: Indian Navy did not attack Sri Lankan fishermen after detaining them

YouTube
    New Delhi, June 18: There were media reports that claimed that the Indian Navy had attacked Sri Lankan fishermen on June 17.

    Sri Lanka's Newsfirst Television had said that 13 fishermen in two multi-day boats had reached Dikkowita fishery harbour when the Indian Navy detained them at the maritime border on June 4.

    It was further alleged that the fishermen were assaulted with sticks after being detained at the maritime border. It was also reported that the Indian officials had searched the vessel for drugs and attacked them with steel poles.

    Sri Lanka releases all 54 fishermen arrested this weekSri Lanka releases all 54 fishermen arrested this week

    The Indian High Commission in Colombo have termed this report as fake. "We deny any such incident having taken place, the High Commission said. "The Indian Navy is a highly disciplined and professional force which discharges its responsibilities in an impeccable manner."

    "India is firmly committed to addressing all fishermen related issues between India and Sri Lanka in a humanitarian manner through established bilateral mechanisms and understandings," the High Commission also said.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Indian Navy attacked Sri Lankan fishermen after detaining them

    Conclusion

    We deny any such incident having taken place says the Indian High Commission

    Rating

    False
    Story first published: Friday, June 18, 2021, 10:52 [IST]
    X