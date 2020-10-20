YouTube
    Fake: India’s import to China has not increased by 27 per cent

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 20: A claim has been made that India's imports from China have increased 27 per cent.

    Fake: India’s import to China has not increased by 27 per cent

    Journalist, Pankaj Pachauri in a tweet said,' while India shows red eyes to China and invites Quad naives to encircle the Dragon, India's imports from China increase (sic) 27 per cent between April and August. Business of politics do not come in the way of real business. Never.'

    The government has however clarified this and said that the the information that has been put out is incorrect. The government has said that this claim is fake. India's imports from China have decreased by 27.63 per cent. However India's exports to China have increased by 27 per cent during April and August, the government also said.

    In September Union Minister, Piyush Goyal had said that India's imports from China have dipped 27.63 per cent during April and August. He had told Parliament that India's imports from China declined by 27.63 per cent during April-August this fiscal to USD 21.58 billion over the same period previous year.

    Fake: Ministry of MSME has not issued letter of appointment to post of director

    Value of imports from China stood at USD 4.98 billion in August and USD 5.58 in July, according to the data provided by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in his written reply to the Lok Sabha.

    "India's imports from China have declined by 27.63 per cent during April-August, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of the previous year," he said.

    The tensions between India and China have been high since the PLA amassed a large number of troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. India and China have held a series of talks since the tensions built up, but there a breakthrough is yet to take place. India has asked China for complete disengagement. India has also matched the Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    India’s imports from China have increased 27 per cent.

    Conclusion

    India’s exports to China have increased by 27 per cent.

    Rating

    False
    Story first published: Tuesday, October 20, 2020, 14:54 [IST]
    X