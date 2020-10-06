Fake: Hathras victim’s mother was not beaten up before her daughter was cremated

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 06: Amidst all the outrage around the Hathras case, there is plenty of fake news and claims that are doing the rounds.

A video is doing the rounds claiming that before the Uttar Pradesh police cremated the body, the mother was beaten when she asked to see her daughter's body.

The user on Facebook has however made several mistakes while making the claim. He writes, Uttar Pradesh. Before burying the body of the girl in Hadara, the Yogi police detained the family members, including the mother, and beat the mother when she told them that she wanted to see my mole's body.

Fake: Wrong image of Hathras rape victim goes viral on social media

The user has spelt Hathras as Hadara. Moreover, he says that the victim was buried, when she was cremated.

However this is a false claim. The incident took place in Hamripur in UP. The clip shows a woman sitting on the ground in the police station crying. On September 29 the official Twitter handle of the Hamripur police confirmed the incident and said that they are taking cognisance of the same. Moreover there is no information that the Hathras victim's family was detained or taken to a police station. The video is from Hamripur and not Hathras.

Fact Check Claim UP police beat up Hathras victim’s mother before cremating her daughter Conclusion The incident took place in Hamripur few months back Rating Half True Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in