    New Delhi, Nov 22: Images are being shared on the social media stating that the white and blue buses in Haryana will be painted red.

    Fake: Haryana has no plans to paint its buses red
    Image Courtesy: @FactCheckDIPR

    The claim is however misleading. Haryana already has deluxe buses painted red. Moreover the collar of the blue and white buses are not going to be changed anytime soon.

    OneIndia visited the website of the Haryana Directorate of State Transport and found that the same white and blue buses on top. This confirms that these buses are not going t be painted red.

    Further we also found that there is no directive that suggests that the buses will be painted red. It is being claimed on social media that the colour of Haryana Roadways buses is being changed to red. The fact is that Haryana Roadways has no plans to change the color of the buses as of now, Fact Check DPR Haryana said in a tweet.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Haryana to paint its buses red

    Conclusion

    Haryana has no plans to change colour of buses to red

    Rating

    False
    Story first published: Monday, November 22, 2021, 8:43 [IST]
    X