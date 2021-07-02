Fake: Govt is not running a Corona Care Fund scheme which makes every Indian entitled for Rs 4,000

Fake news: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has not been arrested by Delhi police

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 02: A message is doing its rounds on WhatsApp claiming that the government is providing assistance of Rs 4,000 under the Corona Care Fund Scheme.

It says that under this scheme due to ongoing pandemic the government has decided to provide the people Rs 4,000. The message also provides a link which leads you to a form. It asks you to fill up that form in order to claim the Rs 4,000 under the Corona Care Fund Scheme.

This information is false. Neither is government providing Rs 4,000 to all citizens due to the pandemic.

Moreover the government also clarified that no such scheme is being run. Do not believe in rumours and thoroughly get such information fact-checked.

Fact Check Claim Govt is providing Rs 4,000 to all under Corona Care Fund Scheme Conclusion Govt is not running any such scheme Rating False

Story first published: Friday, July 2, 2021, 15:54 [IST]