Fake: Govt has not sought personal details for health ID registration

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 01: A media portal has claimed that the government is asking for sensitive personal data for the registration of Health ID.

The report said that Indians get just one week to review crucial health data policy. The Centre's rush is undemocratic.

Further it says that the policy covers the collection and storage of data on an individual's medical host, finances, genetics, sex life, cast, religion and political beliefs.

The Press Information Bureau has however debunked this report. PIB said that the claim is fake. The government has not asked for any. Such personal information for Health ID registration, it also says.

On August 15, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi launched the National Digital Health Mission. During his Independence Day address, the PM launched the National Digital Health Mission and said that it would bring about a revolution in India's health sector. He also said that now all Indians would get a digital health ID.

The PM said that every time you visit a doctor or pharmacy, everything will be logged in this health card. From the doctor's appointment to the medication advised, everything will be available in the health profile, the PM also said.

The National Digital Health Mission comes under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. Under the scheme each patient will be given an ID card and would have confidential medical data such as prescriptions, diagnostic reports and discharge summaries.

The patient would give their doctors or health providers one-time access to this data during their visit to the hospital or for consultation. The access would have to be given separately for each visit. The NDHM will also allow patients to access health services remotely through tele-consultation and e-pharmacies. This would also offer health-related benefits.

Fact Check Claim Govt has sought for personal information for registering health ID Conclusion Govt has sought no such information Rating False