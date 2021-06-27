Fake: Government has made no announcement on restoring DA from July 1
New Delhi, June 27: A document is doing the round on the social media claiming that the Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief for Central Government employees will be resumed under the 7th Pay Commission from July 1 2021 onwards.
The signed letter is being attributed to the Finance Secretary T V Somanathan. However the government has said that this is a fake letter and no such announcement has been made as of now.
"A document is doing rounds on social media claiming resumption of DA to Central Government employees & Dearness Relief to Central Government pensioners from July 2021. 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗢𝗠 𝗶𝘀 #𝗙𝗔𝗞𝗘. 𝗡𝗼 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗢𝗠 𝗵𝗮𝘀 𝗯𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗶𝘀𝘀𝘂𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝐆𝐎𝐈," the Finance Ministry has clarified.
The letter, which has gone viral on social media, is dated June 26 and says that the DA and DR will be revived from July 1. It also says that the DA and DR pending between July 1 2020 and January. 1 2021 will be given in three instalments. It also says that this order would be applicable to all Central Government employees and pensioners.
In March the government said that the employees and pensioners will receive full benefits of the allowance form July 1 and all pending instalments will be restored.
"In view of the crisis arising out of COVID-19, it has been decided that additional instalment of dearness allowance payable to central government employees and dearness relief (DR) to central government pensioners due from January 1, 2020, shall not be paid," the government had said.
