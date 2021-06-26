YouTube
    Fake news: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has not been arrested by Delhi police

    New Delhi, June 26: Amid nationwide farmers protest, a news claiming the arrest of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait has been doing rounds on social media. Minutes later, the Delhi Police countered the claim, dubbing it as being 'fake news'.

    Police also said action will be taken against those spreading such fake news.

    "Fake news! News related to arrest of Rakesh Tikait is incorrect. Pl stay away from such fake news/tweets. Action will be taken for spreading such false news/tweets," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap tweeted.

    BKU media in-charge Dharmendra Malik also said that Tikait was not arrested.

    "Tikait was not arrested by police. He''s still at the Ghazipur protest site where demonstration is underway against the farm laws. No conflict situation at the protest site," Malik said.

    Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait arrested during farmers march.

    No such arrest has been made

    False
