Fake: Dr. Fauci has not been sacked and US has not yet admitted COVID-19 is man made

New Delhi, June 22: Top American physician, Dr Anthony Fauci who is also the chief medical advisor to the US President has been in the news for several of his decisions regarding the health of the citizens amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Amidst this a post has gone viral claiming that Dr. Fauci has been sacked as the US government has accepted that COZVID-19 is a man made virus.

"Dr Fauci sacked. US admits virus is man-made. Dr Fauci becomes the first wicket to fall in USA administration. Though slightly late," reads the caption on the viral post.

This claim is however wrong. He continues to be the chief medical advisor. However Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has introduced the Fire Fauci Act (Bill) in the House of Representatives. However the same is yet to be passes. Moreover no statement about the virus being man-made has been made by the US government.

Dr. Fauci has come under criticism for failing to providing Americans with accurate information about the pandemic. He has shown distrust in the American private sector and American ingenuity his critics have said. During a briefing on June 4, US President, Joe Biden said he is. very confident in Dr. Fauci.

He was replying to a question," do you have confidence in Dr. Fauci?"

On the question of whether the virus was made made, President Biden said that he had asked the Intelligence Community to redouble their efforts to investigate the origins of COVID-19 and also find out if it had generated from a human contact with an infected animal or from a laboratory accident.

While setting a 90 day deadline for the report, he had said that the earlier report was inconclusive. This means that the US government has not yet admitted that the COVID-19 virus was man made.

