Fake: This is not an image of a protest in Assam against Bangladesh violence

Fake: Dr. Devi Shetty never said Puneeth Rajkumar died due to excessive fitness mania

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 01: The sudden and shocking death of super star Puneeth Rajkumar has left millions saddened. In the wake of the same, a message being attributed to renowned heart surgeon Dr. Devi Shetty has gone viral.

The message claims that it was excessive fitness mania that led to the actor's demise.

"In the last few years, I have lost at least 8 to 9 people known to me personally, and a few celebrities too, who were in their 40s who died because of doing too much to be 'fit'. Unfortunately, they only looked fit, six packs and all. Today Puneeth Rajkumar gets added to this list. In anything in life, MODERATION is the mantra. Any extreme of zero or 100 is not correct," the message being attributed to Dr. Shetty reads.

However OneIndia has learnt that this message is fake and Dr. Shetty never made these comments.

"NH would like to clarify that this forwarded message, supposedly from Dr Devi Shetty, is fake and did not originate from his office. Any reference or attribution made to him is incorrect," Narayana Health clarified.

Dr. Shetty also told Times Now during a TV discussion that he would not discuss about the death of Puneeth. During the discussion he said that Indians are more probe to heart attacks when compared to Europeans. He said that every 40 year old Indian make is a heart patient unless proven otherwise. He advised tests such as ECG, echocardiogram and cardiac CT angiograms, especially for people who exert themselves in gyms routinely.

Hence the message being attributed to Dr. Devi Shetty is fake. Please do not forward such messages without thorough verification.

Fact Check Claim Dr. Devi Shetty said Puneeth Rajkumar died due to excessive fitness mania Conclusion It has been clarified that Dr. Shetty never made such a comment Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, November 1, 2021, 10:47 [IST]