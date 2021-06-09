Fake: COVID-19 and 5G trials are not linked, govt reiterates again

Fake: Body of COVID-19 patient being ferried in garbage van is from Chhattisgarh, not UP

New Delhi, June 09: There are messages galore on the social media claiming that the 5G technology and the COVID-19 pandemic are linked.

It is being claimed on the social media as well as chat groups that the pandemic is directly linked to 5G testing. The government has clarified that these claims are baseless. Moreover the testing of the 5G network have not started as yet in India.

Further the government said that instead of being misguided by such false information, it would be better to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The issue had come up in May as well. Issuing a statement, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Communications said that several misleading messages are being circulated on various social media platforms claiming that the second wave of coronavirus has been caused by the testing of the 5G mobile towers.

Mobile towers emit non-ionising Radio frequencies having very minuscule power and are incapable of causing any kind of damage to living cells including human beings.

Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has prescribed norms for exposure limit for the Radio Frequency Field (i.e. Base Station Emissions) which are 10 times more stringent than the safe limits prescribed by International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP) and recommended by WHO.

DoT has a well-structured process so that TSPs strictly adhere to these prescribed norms. However, any citizen having any apprehension about any mobile tower emitting radio waves beyond the safe limit prescribed by the department, a request for EMF measurements/testing can be made on Tarang Sanchar portal at https://tarangsanchar.gov.in/emfportal.

To allay the fears of the general public regarding health effects of EMF emission from mobile tower, DoT has been taking several steps to generate awareness among the public about EMF radiation such as Nation-wide Awareness Programme, distribution of pamphlets/ information brochure on various topics related to EMF, publishing detailed information on EMF related issues on the website of DoT, advertisements in newspapers, launch of "Tarang Sanchar" portal etc.

The field units of DoT have also been organising public awareness events so that more and more people are made aware about the scientific facts on health effects of EMF emissions from mobile towers.

