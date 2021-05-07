Fake claim in circulation that people are dying due to 5G trials and not COVID-19

Baseless says Centre on not placing new order for COVID-19 jabs

New Delhi, May 07: An audio message is in circulation claiming that people are dying due to 5G testing in some states and not because of COVID-19.

This is a fake claim and there is no scientific backing for the same. The Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications has announced 5G trials and also said that telecom firms will be allocated 5G bandwidth for the same. A few companies are dominating commercial 5G services in various countries worldwide. India is not on the list as the commercial 5G services have not yet been rolled out in the country. But, with the latest decision to start 5G trials, India will be conducting trials using its own indigenous technology.

The objectives of conducting 5G trials include testing of 5G spectrum propagation, 5G phones and devices and various indigenous applications developed. Telcos will now be authorized to perform 5G trials in India using their current spectrum (800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1,800 MHz, and 2,500 MHz), the ministry said.

The National Frequency Allocation Plan of India provides a comprehensive regulatory structure for cellular mobile services, Wi-Fi, sound and television broadcasting, defence and security communications, radio navigation for aircraft and vehicles, among other things. NFAP covers the frequency range up to 3,000 GHz.

In an audio message, it is being claimed that the 5g network is being tested in the states due to which people are dying & it is being named Covid19.



Fact Check: This is a false claim with no scientific backing. To know more about 5G, read here: https://t.co/4ew6u8nJUF pic.twitter.com/p4vZ88gGKP — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) May 7, 2021

The Radio Regulations, an international treaty signed by India and other ITU (International Telecommunication Union) Member States that regulates the worldwide use of radio-frequency spectrum and satellite orbits (geostationary and non-geostationary).

The World has been split into three Regions for the purpose of frequency allocation. In the Radio Regulations, they are referred to as Region 1, Region 2, and Region 3. India is a member of Region 3.

The fifth-generation mobile network is referred to as 5G. After 1G, 2G, 3G, and 4G networks, it is a new international broadband standard. 5G allows for the creation of novel access that facilitates features to link everything be it machines, objects, or various other gadgets.

International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) systems are mobile systems that offer connectivity to a wide range of telecommunication facilities, including specialized mobile services, the ministry also noted.

The 5G systems (IMT-2020) will provide:

Improved performance for mobile broadband

Actual data rates of 100 Mbps

Peak rate of up to 20 Gbps with a more consistent user interface to a larger number of devices for efficient performance

M2M (Machine to Machine) communications and smart devices

To advance 5G technologies, the Government has initiated a programme called "Building an End-to-End 5G Test Bed." This three-year programme started in March 2018 with Rs 2,240 million budget authorization. IIT Madras, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur, and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore are working closely on this project.

DST (Department of Science & Technology)and MEITY(Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) have both sponsored a number of smaller academic R&D projects based on 5G. In July 2018, Ericsson opened the first public 5G test bed at IIT Delhi for designing technologies in the broadband and low latency zones, allowing industry and organisations to focus on India-specific usage scenarios & applications.

The importance of 5G:

In addition to increasing the substantial network efficiency across previous generations, 5G is anticipated to bring new infrastructure dimensions beyond conventional voice and data through enabling technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Augmented Reality(AR) / Virtual Reality (VR) and others.

VR could go far beyond sports, with people being able to use their VR headsets to attend sporting activities and other festivals by recording real-time encounters.

5G is expected to use higher frequency bands (30-300 GHz) which will provide better capacity, bandwidth scalability, and lesser interference.

Fact Check Claim People are dying due to 5G trials and not COVID-19 Conclusion This is a fake claim and 5G trials causing deaths is not sceintifically proven Rating False