Fake: CBSE has not issued this date sheet for Class 10, 12 exams

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 01: A CBSE 12th 2021 date sheet is in circulation. A day after the government announced the government announced that the CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams will be held in May and June, a date sheet was released on the social media.

According to the date sheet, the 12th exams will be held from May 4 to 17. It says that the exams would begin with the multimedia exams and end with Physics and Applied physics.

The government has clarified that the date sheet has not been released by the CBSE. The date sheet is fake. The government also said that Dr. R P Nishank had announced that the Class 10 and 12 board exams will be held from May 4 to June 10.

Fact Check Claim A date sheet issued by CBSE for Class 12 exams is in circulation. Conclusion CBSE has not released this date sheet Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in