    Fake: Body of COVID-19 patient being ferried in garbage van is from Chhattisgarh, not UP

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 05: An image showing four persons dumping a body in a garbage van has gone viral on the social media. The claim is that four men in PPE are dumping a body wrapped in Tarpaulin into a garbage van. The user also said that this is a visual from Uttar Pradesh.

    The text in Bangla roughly translates to, " Yogi Adityanath's police is dumping COVID-19 patient's dead body iii a garbage van. Several such instances have been reported in UP such as throwing a body into the river. There is chaos wherever a BJP government rules."

    Body of COVID-19 patient being ferried in garbage van is from Chhattisgarh, not UP

    Using reverse search image, we found that this is an incident from Chhattisgarh and not Uttar Pradesh.

    NDTV had reported this on April 14 with a headline that read, Garbage van ferries COVID patients bodies to Chhattisgarh crematorium.

    A garbage van was used to ferry the bodies of patients who died of COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon. In appalling visuals, four sanitation workers, clad in full PPE kits, were seen lifting and dumping the bodies in the back of the van for taking them to the cremation ground, the report read.

    Hence the claim made by the Facebook user is fake. The incident is from Chhattisgarh that took place in April and not from Uttar Pradesh.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Body of COVID-19 patient from UP being ferried in garbage van

    Conclusion

    Incident took place in Chhattisgarh in April and not UP

    Rating

    Half True
    Story first published: Saturday, June 5, 2021, 9:20 [IST]
    X