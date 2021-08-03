YouTube
    Fake: Biden has not ordered the detention of those who are not vaccinated

    New Delhi, Aug 03: A post has gone viral claiming that US President Joe Biden has ordered the detention on non-vaccinated people amidst the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases.

    They will be detained in quarantine camps until they take their jabs, the posts also claims. President Joe Biden announced his latest effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, he will be putting Americans who have chosen not to be vaccinated into quarantine camps where they will be detained indefinitely until they get their shots, the post also claims.

    This message has been taken out of context. In fact this message is from a satire article. Moreover the US government has also not mandated vaccines. The article, a satire was published on June 17 2021 on a website called The Stonk Market. It said that President Joe Biden announces Americans not vaccinated before 2022 will be put in camps. "President Joe Biden announced his latest effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, he will be putting Americans who have chosen to not be vaccinated, into 'quarantine camps' where they will be detained indefinitely until they get their shots," the article further read.

    The website clear says that it is a financial satire site. The site provides unique coverage on the financial industry, stocks, hedge funds and global markets. Mission: To provide daily humor and make stonks go up, the website also says.

    This makes it clear that the claim that Biden has ordered detention of all those who are not vaccinated is a false claim.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Biden admin orders detention of all those who are not vaccinated

    Conclusion

    This claim was made by a satire magazine and no such order has been passed

    Rating

    False
    Story first published: Tuesday, August 3, 2021, 8:21 [IST]
    X