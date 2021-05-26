YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cyclone yass
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fake ANI handle used to tweet that Twitter is closing India operations today

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 26: Amidst the Twitter row, a post went viral on the social media claiming that the micro blogging site would be stopping operations in India.

    Fake ANI handle used to tweet that Twitter is closing India operations today

    Claiming that news agency ANI had broken the news, the post says, Twitter will stop operations in India with effect from 26th May 00.00 hours. Use of any VPN, third party API will be treated as a criminal offence, the post also reads.

    Many were quick to react to the post. One user said thanks to PMO, India is now officially a Banana republic.

    Fake ANI handle used to tweet that Twitter is closing India operations today

    Another user said while quoting the fake tweet, " wah Vishwaguru... ease of doing business. Step 3 to going the way of Iran or Afghanistan. The usual media monkeys still justifying and applauding."

    The post which got many senior journalists carried was from a fake ANI handle. The handle used to tweet this fake claim was from @ANINewsIndia. The official handle of ANI is @ANI.

    Smita Prakash, chief of ANI took to Twitter and posted, "no limit to the number of fake news tweets she makes. Photo from WhatsApp University is pedalled as news. News websites who claim to oh so credible continue to give her column space.

    Moreover Twitter has made no such announcement about it closing operations in India. The micro-blogging site is however yet to comply with the new norms of the government, the deadline of which ended at 12.01 am on May 26.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Twitter to close down operations in India from May 26

    Conclusion

    The information was wrong and a fake ANI handle was used to tweet this

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News  

    Read more about:

    fake news buster

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 26, 2021, 9:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 26, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X