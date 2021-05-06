Fake: All wards at AIIMS have not been converted to COVID-19 wards

No, L K Advani did not says he regretted handing over country to Modi-Shah

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 06: A message is being circulated widely claiming that all wards at AIIMS, Delhi have been converted to COVID-19 wards.

The message reads, 'hospital beds are now available in AIIMS, Delhi as they have converted all wards into COVID-19 wards. Please inform the people who are in need. You need to visit COVID facility near AIIMS emergency."

Press Information Bureau has debunked this information as fake. It is hereby clarified that all ward have not been converted to COVID-19 wards, the PIB also said.

On Wednesday, two medical oxygen plants were installed at AIIMS and Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in the national capital with PM-CARES fund and will start supplying oxygen to these medical facilities by this evening, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The plants were airlifted from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu and installed here on Tuesday on a war footing, it said.

The ministry said in order to cope with high demand of medical oxygen amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, fund has been allocated from PM-CARES for installation of over 500 medical oxygen plants across the country.

These plants are planned to be set up within three months.

In all, five high flow medical oxygen plants are planned to be installed at AIIMS Trauma Centre, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML), Safdarjung Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College, and AIIMS, Jhajjar, in Haryana.

Fact Check Claim All wards at AIIMS, Delhi have been converted to COVID-19 wards Conclusion The information is incorrect. All wards have not been converted into COVID-19 wards Rating False