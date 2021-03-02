Fact check: Images of farmers’ protest in Berlin going viral now are from 2019

Fake: No decision taken for inoculation registration on CowinApp from Feb for citizens above 50

Fake: These guidelines on COVID-19 protocols are not issued by the ICMR

Fake: This is not the official Twitter handle of the Staff Selection Commission

Fake: Govt is not giving Rs 1.2 lakh to employees who have worked between 1990-2021

Fake: All social media accounts do not have to be verified with govt ID within 3 months

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 02: After the Centre announced new guidelines to regulate social media, OTT and digital content platforms, a post has gone viral claiming that all social media accounts should be verified within three months with a government ID.

"All SM accounts need to be verified with a government ID through mobile phones within three months. Welcome step. Internet is safer & more responsible now. Govt announces intermediary Guidelines & Digital Media Ethics Code Rules, 2021 to safeguard users' rights. #ottguidelines," Delhi High Court lawyer Prashant Patel Umrao posted on Twitter.

OneIndia has found this claim to be misleading. The government of India clarified that there is no such requirement wherein citizens have to verify their social media accounts.

Fake: Govt is not giving Rs 1.2 lakh to employees who have worked between 1990-2021

The government in its regulations has only asked social media platforms to provide an appropriate mechanism for users who wish to verify their accounts voluntarily.

Users who wish to verify their accounts voluntarily shall be provided an appropriate mechanism to verify their accounts and provided with demonstrable and visible mark of verification, Union Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

The Information Technology (Guidelines for Intermediaries and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021 for the first time prescribes how digital news organisations, OTTs and social media platforms will be regulated by the government.

Social media intermediaries have to appoint grievance officer, who shall register complaints in 24 hours, the minister also said. There will be 2 categories, intermediary which can be social media intermediary and significant social media intermediary, the minister also added.

Social media platforms upon being asked either by a court order or a govt authority will be required to disclose the first originator of mischievous tweet or message as the case may be. This should be only in relation to sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the state, public order, relations with foreign states, or rape, sexually explicit content etc, the minister said.

If there are complaints against dignity of users, particularly women - expose private parts of individuals or nudity or sexual act or impersonation etc, you'll be required to remove that within 24 hours after complaint made. This is designed to respect dignity of women, Prasad further added.

We shall notify users number for a significant social media intermediary very soon. They will have to have a grievance redressal mechanism, you will also have to name a grievance officer who shall register the grievance within 24 hours and disposal in 15 days, the IT minister added.

Union Minister, Prakash Javadekar said that the government has decided to have a 3 stair mechanism for OTT platforms. OTT and digital news media will have to disclose their details. We are not mandating registration, we are seeking information, Javadekar also said.

There should be a grievance redressal system in OTT platforms and digital portals. OTT platforms will have to have a self-regulating body, headed by retired Supreme Court or High Court judge or a very eminent person in this category, Javadekar also said.

Fake: This is not the official Twitter handle of the Staff Selection Commission

Javadekar also said that for OTT there should be self-classification of content-13 plus, 16 plus and A categories. There has to be a mechanism of parental lock and ensuring compliance that children do not see that, he also said.

Fact Check Claim All social media accounts must be verified with a government ID within 3 months Conclusion The government has clarified that there is no such obligation Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in