Fake AAI job alert: Don’t fall prey to fake recruitment advertisements

    New Delhi, Apr 27: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has warned candidates to be cautious of fraudsters sending WhatsApp messages offering jobs in the organisation.

    Representational Image

    It has come to the notice that the fake messages inform potential applicants about a recruitment drive, following which people posing as AAI staff hold interviews in hotels and issue appointment letters.

    "It has come to the notice of AAI that conmen are using fake offer letters in the name of AAI through unauthorised emails. They ask for monetary payments and even send fake receipts," PIB tweeted from its official FactCheck handle.

    "Beware of such frauds and for any recruitment information, please visit http://aai.aero," it added.

    AAI correspondance done only through official mail id, which is @aai.aero. AAI does not demand any fees for security like laptop, gate pass, offer letter, dress, salary, account opening charges etc.

    All aspirants seeking employment in AAI are requested to regularly check AAI website for authentic information.

    Claim

    WhatsApp messages offering jobs in AAI.

    Conclusion

    Don't fall prey to fake AAI recruitment scam.

    Rating

    False
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 17:06 [IST]
    X