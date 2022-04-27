Fake AAI job alert: Don’t fall prey to fake recruitment advertisements

Fake Check: Old photo linked to fake claim about Hanuman Chalisa vs Namaz

New Delhi, Apr 27: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has warned candidates to be cautious of fraudsters sending WhatsApp messages offering jobs in the organisation.

It has come to the notice that the fake messages inform potential applicants about a recruitment drive, following which people posing as AAI staff hold interviews in hotels and issue appointment letters.

"It has come to the notice of AAI that conmen are using fake offer letters in the name of AAI through unauthorised emails. They ask for monetary payments and even send fake receipts," PIB tweeted from its official FactCheck handle.

It has come to the notice of #AAI that conmen are using fake offer letters in the name of AAI through unauthorised emails. They ask for monetary payments and even send fake receipts. Beware of such frauds and for any recruitment information, please visit https://t.co/XBkRLcOMkl pic.twitter.com/qduJHLFhz6 — Airports Authority of India (@AAI_Official) April 27, 2022

"Beware of such frauds and for any recruitment information, please visit http://aai.aero," it added.

AAI correspondance done only through official mail id, which is @aai.aero. AAI does not demand any fees for security like laptop, gate pass, offer letter, dress, salary, account opening charges etc.

All aspirants seeking employment in AAI are requested to regularly check AAI website for authentic information.

Fact Check Claim WhatsApp messages offering jobs in AAI. Conclusion Don't fall prey to fake AAI recruitment scam. Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 17:06 [IST]