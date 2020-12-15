YouTube
    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 15: A newspaper has claimed that 25,000 soldiers of the Indian Army have returned their Shaurya Chakra medals.

    The report in Prajashakti goes on to state that the medals were returned to express solidarity with the farmers who are protesting at the borders of Delhi against the new farm bills.

    Fake: 25,000 Indian soldiers have not returned Shaurya Chakra medals in support of farmers

    This is a false claim. The soldiers have not returned their Shaurya Chakra medals. Moreover between 1956 and 2019 only 2,048 soldiers have been awarded the Shaurya Chakra. Hence the claim being made in the newspaper is false.

    Earlier this month, three boxing legends, Gurbax Singh Sandhu, Kaur Singh, and Jaipal Singh said they would return their awards to express solidarity with the farmers.

    Fake: Govt is not conducting any survey under the National Fellowship Scheme

    Several former sportspersons including Padma Shri and Arjuna awardees have extended their support to the agitating farmers and said they will return their awards in protest against the "force" used against the peasants en route to Delhi

    Among them are Padma Shri and Arjuna awardee wrestler Kartar Singh, Arjuna awardee basketball player Sajjan Singh Cheema and Arjuna awardee hockey player Rajbir Kaur

    They said they will proceed to Delhi on December 5 and will place their awards outside the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    25,000 Indian soldiers have returned their Shaurya Chakra medals to express solidarity with the farmers.

    Conclusion

    This claim is fake and only 2,048 soldiers have been awarded Shaurya Chakra between 1956 and 2019.

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 15, 2020, 13:31 [IST]
