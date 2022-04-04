Fact check: Did Kejriwal pay tributes to Bhagat Singh with his shoes on

Fact: Did Pakistan MPs get into a fight in the national assembly on Sunday

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 04: The crucial no-trust vote against Imran Khan's government was rejected by the deputy speaker, while terming it as a foreign conspiracy. Imran Khan then advised the president to dissolve the National Assembly.

Amidst the ongoing political slugfest in Pakistan a video has gone viral with the claim that there was a ruckus in National Assembly on April 3. "Fresh visuals from #Pakistan National Assembly ahead of #NoConfidenceMotion MPs are kicking and punching each other. This is what #ImranKhan gave to Pakistan #PTIGovernment Section 144," one user while sharing a video claimed.

This claim is misleading. OneIndia has learnt that the video of the ruckus is not from the National Assembly but took place in 2021 in the Sindh assembly. As per the headline provided by Kanak News, the video was taken at the Sindh assembly. the incident took place at the Sindh assembly in 2021.

According to reports from Pakistan, the brawl broke out between members of the PTI and the PPP ahead of the senate election. The fight began after three PTI members switched over to the PPP.

Scenes when three dissident PTI MPAs attended Sindh Assembly ahead of Senate elections pic.twitter.com/sOZigAHqUA — Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) March 2, 2021

Hence the claim that the incident broke out ahead of the trust vote in the National Assembly on Sunday is misleading. On Sunday, the President dissolved the National Assembly on the advise of Imran Khan.

While Imran Khan has asked for fresh elections, the Opposition has taken the matter to court. The Supreme Court of Pakistan will hear the matter today.

Fact Check Claim MPs involved in a brawl ahead of trust vote in Pakistan’s National Assembly Conclusion The caption is misleading and this brawl broke out in the Sindh Assembly in 2021 Rating Half True Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, April 4, 2022, 10:14 [IST]