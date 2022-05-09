YouTube
    Fact Check: Will you get Rs 30 lakh by just depositing Rs 10,100?

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 9: A circular asking people to deposit Rs 10,100 in the bank to receive Rs 30 lakh has been doing rounds on social media.

    A circular asking people to deposit Rs 10,100 in the bank to receive Rs 30 lakh has been doing rounds on social media.
    Representational image

    The notice reads, "Dear Customer your total amount is INR 30,00,000/- have been deposited into your account but can't show this amount. Because your process in under completion..." The notice asks the person to deposit Rs 10,100 in the bank to receive the amount from the government of India.

    It also claimed that the Government of India will only pay the aforementioned amount after people deposit Rs 10,100.

    However, Press Information Bureau called in a "fake" message. "A #Fake letter issued in the name of Govt of India claims that the recipient's account will be debited with Rs 30 Lakhs on payment of Rs 10,100," it tweeted.

    Fact Check: Will you get Rs 30 lakh by just depositing Rs 10,100?
    Screenshot of the viral picture

    The PIB also stated that fraudsters impersonate government organisations to dupe people of money and should be beware of such letters.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    A circular asked people to deposit Rs 10,100 to receive Rs 30 lakh.

    Conclusion

    The government has not issued the circular and it is a fake message doing rounds on the internet.

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    Comments

    Story first published: Monday, May 9, 2022, 17:15 [IST]
    X