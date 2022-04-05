YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fact check: Will pressing cancel twice on ATM prevent PIN theft?

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 05: A post attributed to the RBI claims that pressing cancel twice on the ATM before a transaction can prevent a PIN theft.

    The post attributed to the RBI says, " a very useful tip while withdrawing funds from an ATM. Press cancel button twice before entering the card. If anyone has set up the key pad to steal your PIN code, this will cancel that.

    Fact check: Will pressing cancel twice on ATM prevent PIN theft?

    We did a Google search on this and found that no such statement has been issued by the RBI. Further we also could not find any articles which spoke about such a mechanism to prevent PIN theft.

    The Press Information Bureau also said that this statement has not been issued by the Reserve Bank of India. Keep transactions secure, conduct the transfer in privacy and do not write your PIN on the card, PIB fact check also said.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Pressing cancel twice on ATM prevents PIN theft

    Conclusion

    The claim is false and wrongly attributed to RBI

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News  

    Read more about:

    fake news buster atm

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 5, 2022, 13:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 5, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X