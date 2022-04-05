Fact check: Will pressing cancel twice on ATM prevent PIN theft?

Fact: Did Pakistan MPs get into a fight in the national assembly on Sunday

New Delhi, Apr 05: A post attributed to the RBI claims that pressing cancel twice on the ATM before a transaction can prevent a PIN theft.

The post attributed to the RBI says, " a very useful tip while withdrawing funds from an ATM. Press cancel button twice before entering the card. If anyone has set up the key pad to steal your PIN code, this will cancel that.

We did a Google search on this and found that no such statement has been issued by the RBI. Further we also could not find any articles which spoke about such a mechanism to prevent PIN theft.

A post falsely attributed to @RBI claims that pressing 'cancel' twice on ATM before a transaction can prevent PIN theft#PIBFactCheck



▶️This statement is #FAKE & has NOT been issued by RBI



Keep transactions secure-



✅Conduct the transfer in privacy

✅Do not write PIN on card pic.twitter.com/vylB1ywCXT — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 5, 2022

The Press Information Bureau also said that this statement has not been issued by the Reserve Bank of India. Keep transactions secure, conduct the transfer in privacy and do not write your PIN on the card, PIB fact check also said.

Fact Check Claim Pressing cancel twice on ATM prevents PIN theft Conclusion The claim is false and wrongly attributed to RBI Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Tuesday, April 5, 2022, 13:17 [IST]