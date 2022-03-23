Fact check: Will board exams be eliminated under new National Education Policy
New Delhi, Mar 23: A WhatsApp message has gone viral with the claim that there will be no board exams for Class 10 under the National Education Policy.
However the PIB Fact Check took to Twitter and said that the information is false and people should not fall prey to such rumours. It further said that the education ministry has not issued any such order.
एक #Whatsapp मैसेज में दावा किया जा रहा है कि नई शिक्षा नीति के तहत, कक्षा 10वीं के लिए कोई बोर्ड परीक्षा नहीं होगी।#PIBfactcheck:— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 22, 2022
▶️ यह दावा #फर्जी है।
▶️ @EduMinOfIndia ने ऐसा कोई आदेश जारी नहीं किया है।
पढ़ें: https://t.co/6WQyQNLX14 pic.twitter.com/Sb4A47YPix
The viral message claimed that the Cabinet has given its nod to the new decision to do away with the board exams for Class 10 students. It also says that the education department will soon stop M.Phil courses.
The board exams will continue for class 10 and 12 students. However the existing system of board and entrance exams will be changed to eliminate the need for undertaking coaching classes. The board exams will be redesigned to encourage holistic development and the board exams will be made easier by testing only the core capabilities of students.
Fact Check
Claim
Under NEP there will be no board exams for Class 10 students
Conclusion
The claim is untrue and no such announcement has been made by the education ministry