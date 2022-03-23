YouTube
    Fact check: Will board exams be eliminated under new National Education Policy

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 23: A WhatsApp message has gone viral with the claim that there will be no board exams for Class 10 under the National Education Policy.

    Fact check: Will board exams be eliminated under new National Education Policy
    Representational Image

    However the PIB Fact Check took to Twitter and said that the information is false and people should not fall prey to such rumours. It further said that the education ministry has not issued any such order.

    The viral message claimed that the Cabinet has given its nod to the new decision to do away with the board exams for Class 10 students. It also says that the education department will soon stop M.Phil courses.

    The board exams will continue for class 10 and 12 students. However the existing system of board and entrance exams will be changed to eliminate the need for undertaking coaching classes. The board exams will be redesigned to encourage holistic development and the board exams will be made easier by testing only the core capabilities of students.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Under NEP there will be no board exams for Class 10 students

    Conclusion

    The claim is untrue and no such announcement has been made by the education ministry

    Rating

    False
    Story first published: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 15:39 [IST]
    X