Fact check: Will board exams be eliminated under new National Education Policy

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 23: A WhatsApp message has gone viral with the claim that there will be no board exams for Class 10 under the National Education Policy.

However the PIB Fact Check took to Twitter and said that the information is false and people should not fall prey to such rumours. It further said that the education ministry has not issued any such order.

The viral message claimed that the Cabinet has given its nod to the new decision to do away with the board exams for Class 10 students. It also says that the education department will soon stop M.Phil courses.

The board exams will continue for class 10 and 12 students. However the existing system of board and entrance exams will be changed to eliminate the need for undertaking coaching classes. The board exams will be redesigned to encourage holistic development and the board exams will be made easier by testing only the core capabilities of students.

Fact Check Claim Under NEP there will be no board exams for Class 10 students Conclusion The claim is untrue and no such announcement has been made by the education ministry Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 15:39 [IST]