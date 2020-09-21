YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fact check: Why is Rakhi Sawant embracing a Pakistan flag

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 21: An image of actor Rakhi Sawant holding a Pakistan flag has gone viral on social media.

    Several users have posted the images in which Rakhi is seen embracing the Pakistan flag.

    Why is Rakhi Sawant embracing a Pakistan flag
    Image Courtesy @Instagram

    The users have captioned the image questioning the actor and said that this is the truth about Rakhi who otherwise keeps bragging about nationalism and also being an Indian.

    This is however a misleading claim. The image was posted by Rakhi during her shoot for the movie Dhara 370. She played a Pakistani woman in the movie and had posted images of the same last year.

    On Twitter, Rakhi had written, "I love my India, but it is my character in the film Dhara 370." Rakhi had also posted a video on Instagram on May 8 2019 showing the shooting scene. She also goes on to explain her role of playing a Pakistani girl in the movie.

    Fake: This image is not of rampant cheating during NEET 2020 exams

    It may be recalled that Rakhi had courted controversy with this post. Although she had clarified, the social media users had criticised her and advised her to go to Pakistan. Users had said that she was fit for Pakistani citizenship and they had called her Ms Rakhi Pakistani Sawant. While the image is not fake, the claims that are being made on social media are not right.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Rakhi Sawant boasts she is Indian, but embraces Pakistan flag

    Conclusion

    The image was shot during the shooting of the movie Dhara 370

    Rating

    Half True
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News

    Read more about:

    fake news buster rakhi sawant

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X