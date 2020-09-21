Fact check: Why is Rakhi Sawant embracing a Pakistan flag

New Delhi, Sep 21: An image of actor Rakhi Sawant holding a Pakistan flag has gone viral on social media.

Several users have posted the images in which Rakhi is seen embracing the Pakistan flag.

The users have captioned the image questioning the actor and said that this is the truth about Rakhi who otherwise keeps bragging about nationalism and also being an Indian.

This is however a misleading claim. The image was posted by Rakhi during her shoot for the movie Dhara 370. She played a Pakistani woman in the movie and had posted images of the same last year.

On Twitter, Rakhi had written, "I love my India, but it is my character in the film Dhara 370." Rakhi had also posted a video on Instagram on May 8 2019 showing the shooting scene. She also goes on to explain her role of playing a Pakistani girl in the movie.

It may be recalled that Rakhi had courted controversy with this post. Although she had clarified, the social media users had criticised her and advised her to go to Pakistan. Users had said that she was fit for Pakistani citizenship and they had called her Ms Rakhi Pakistani Sawant. While the image is not fake, the claims that are being made on social media are not right.

Fact Check Claim Rakhi Sawant boasts she is Indian, but embraces Pakistan flag Conclusion The image was shot during the shooting of the movie Dhara 370 Rating Half True