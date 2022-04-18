Fact check: Were these women being arrested for pelting stones during Ram Navami

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 18: A video has gone viral showing a group of women being escorted into a police van.

The claim is that these women were being rounded up for pelting stones during the Ram Navami procession.

Many persons have shared the image with comments like, 'goodbye to stone pelting lionesses on Ram Navami. OneIndia has learnt that the claim being made regarding the image is misleading. The image was shot in 2020 in Moradabad and it shows medical professionals and cops escorting relatives of those who died due to COVID-19 at a quarantine centre.

India Bloom News a YouTube channel uploaded this clip with all the details on April 15 2020. The channel wrote, 'a team of doctors and medical staffers were attacked in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad town when they were visiting the area to escort the primary contacts of a COVID-19 positive patient, who died, to a quarantine facility on Wednesday."

The clip in its 25th second shows the women being escorted into a police vehicle. The news was also reported by India Today and The Hindu as well, where it clearly speaks about doctors, cops and medical staff being attacked by locals in Moradabad when they went there to take primary contact of a deceased to a quarantine facility.

Fact Check Claim Women being arrested for pelting stones during Ram Navami Conclusion This is an unrelated claim and this image is from Moradabad. It shows cops and medical professionals escorting women to a quarantine facility as their relative had died of COVID-19 Rating Half True

Story first published: Monday, April 18, 2022, 10:34 [IST]