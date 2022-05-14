Fact Check: Was this video of storm clouds over the beach related to Cyclone Asani?

Fact check: Is your Rs 500 note with green strip close to Mahatma Gandhi's photo fake?

Fact Check

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 14: A video is being circulated on social media claiming it is Asani cyclone visuals at Machilipatnam beach in Andhra Pradesh.

The 19-second video shows visuals of dark blue thunder clouds passing over a beach. The video was shared by The Times of India journalist Syed Akbar along with the claim, "#AsaniCyclone #Asani #cyclone Scene at #Machilipatnam beach. Very fearsome and scary. Power of Nature #Andhrapradesh."

However, the images and video were stated to be a year old.

'Andhra Pradesh Weatherman' through a tweet clarified that the video was taken at Kalingapatnam beach in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh.

In his tweet, he mentions that the same image and video have been shared over five times over the past year in Bandar, Kalingapatnam, Bheemili, and now Machilipatnam.

In the tweet, 'Andhra Pradesh Weatherman' shared a screenshot of their Instagram post that shared the same video on 17 June 2021 and the location was at Kalingapatnam beach in the Srikakulam district. The AP Weatherman shared the information in reply to the above video that this was not Cyclone Asani.

This is not #CycloneAsani. This Video i have posted in my Instagram on June 21st 2021. Location - Kalingapatnam, Srikakulam pic.twitter.com/ig6dYkxE2k — Andhra Pradesh Weatherman (@APWeatherman96) May 11, 2022

The video was posted on 17 June 2021 and the caption read, "Kalingapatnam beach, Srikakulam."

Fact Check Claim Was this video of storm clouds over the beach related recent visuals of Cyclone Asani? Conclusion No, 2021 video shared as recent visuals of Asani cyclone at Machilipatnam beach in Andhra Pradesh Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 16:52 [IST]