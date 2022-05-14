YouTube
    New Delhi, May 14: A video is being circulated on social media claiming it is Asani cyclone visuals at Machilipatnam beach in Andhra Pradesh.

    Fact Check: Was this video of storm clouds over the beach related to Cyclone Asani?

    The 19-second video shows visuals of dark blue thunder clouds passing over a beach. The video was shared by The Times of India journalist Syed Akbar along with the claim, "#AsaniCyclone #Asani #cyclone Scene at #Machilipatnam beach. Very fearsome and scary. Power of Nature #Andhrapradesh."

    However, the images and video were stated to be a year old.

    'Andhra Pradesh Weatherman' through a tweet clarified that the video was taken at Kalingapatnam beach in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh.

    In his tweet, he mentions that the same image and video have been shared over five times over the past year in Bandar, Kalingapatnam, Bheemili, and now Machilipatnam.

    In the tweet, 'Andhra Pradesh Weatherman' shared a screenshot of their Instagram post that shared the same video on 17 June 2021 and the location was at Kalingapatnam beach in the Srikakulam district. The AP Weatherman shared the information in reply to the above video that this was not Cyclone Asani.

    The video was posted on 17 June 2021 and the caption read, "Kalingapatnam beach, Srikakulam."

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Was this video of storm clouds over the beach related recent visuals of Cyclone Asani?

    Conclusion

    No, 2021 video shared as recent visuals of Asani cyclone at Machilipatnam beach in Andhra Pradesh

    Rating

    False
    Comments

    Story first published: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 16:52 [IST]
