Fact Check: Was this video of a man sleeping on floating mattress in floods shot in Assam?

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 19: The Assam floods have impacted lakhs of people and amidst the same a video of a man sleeping on a mattress while floating on muddy waters was widely shared with the claim that it was from Assam.

    The claim being made is that the video is from Assam. OneIndia did a reverse image search and found that the video being shared is not from Assam. It was shot during a January 2021 flood in Johor Bahru, Malaysia.

    As per report by Malay-language news website mStar, the man seen in the viral video was Muhamad Faris Sulaiman from Johor Bahru, Malaysia.

    Sulaiman shared the video on January 10, 2021, on Instagram with the caption: "If I'm tired, I can sleep anywhere." The video went viral at the time as well. The video was also later shared by mStar on its Instagram page .

    Fact Check

    Claim

    A man sleeping on floating mattress during Assam floods

    Conclusion

    This video is not from Assam but from Malaysia.

    Rating

    False
    Story first published: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 16:05 [IST]
    X