Fact check: Was this Muslim boy in Karnataka killed for watching The Kashmir Files

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 16: A post has gone viral claiming that a Muslim boy in Karnataka was murdered as he had watched the movie The Kashmir Files.

The post claims that 18 year old Amanullah Irfan was killed by Hindus with a sword. The post claimed that the youth was returning from the theatre after watching The Kashmir Files. The post also said that the incident took place in Uttara Kannada district.

Several news outlets covered the news. Some said that the accused who killed Irfan was killed by one Honappa (30) in Haliyal. "Based on Amanulla's complaint, Haliyal Police registered an FIR under IPC 307 and arrested the Hindu vigilante Honnappa. Both Amanullah and Honnappa are the residents of Tergaon village," the reports also added.

OneIndia has learnt that this is a false claim. The Karnataka State Police Factcheck took to Twitter and said that this is fake news. The incident is neither related to Kashmir Files nor to any communal hatred. Detailed post will follow. Please don't circulate fake news, it said on Twitter.

Hence the news reports of the Muslim boy being killed because he watched The Kashmir Files is false.

Fact Check Claim 18 year old Muslim boy killed for watching The Kashmir Files Conclusion The Karnataka police said that this news is fake Rating False