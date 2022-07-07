Fact Check: Was this injured cop part of the team that arrested Kanhaiya Lal’s killers?

Fact Check: Did Uddhav place a photograph of Bal Thackeray in his study after the crisis broke out

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 07: Rajasthan and many other parts of the country have been tense following the murder of Hindu tailor, Kanhaiya Lal.

While protests have erupted which have resulted in attacks on police officials one video has gone viral with the claim that a policeman who arrested Lal's killers was attacked with a sword.

The post said that the nation is moving towards Islamisation. The police constable who arrested Lal's killers was attacked with a sword. A few days he arrested Riyaz and Ghouse, the post also read.

OneIndia has learnt that this claim is misleading. While reverse searching the viral video it led us to reports which carried the image of the injured policeman. On July 4 Asianet News published a report that said that it was the second attack on a police man within a week in the Bhim area of the Rajsmand district in Rajasthan. This is the same region in which the killers had been arrested.

As similarities emerge in Lal, Kolhe murders, IB digs deeper into patterns by Islamists

The incident took place at the Badnor crossing where a crowd had gathered to protest against the murder in Udaipur. Some miscreants there attacked the constable. However none of the reports mentioned that the cop had a role to play in the arrest of Lal's killers.

A report in Dainik Bhaskar quoted the Superintendent of Police, Rajsamand Sudheer Chaudhary who said that the attack was not related to the Udaipur murder case. He said that a rumour led to this incident. Hence we can conclude that while the incident took place in Rajasthan, the viral video with the claims in it are false and not related to the Udaipur murder.

Fact Check Claim Cop who arrested Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal's killers attacked with swords Conclusion The incident is not related to the Udaipur and the cop was not part of the team that arrested Kanhaiya Lal's killers Rating False