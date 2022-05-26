Fact Check: Was the Texas shooter a transgender woman?

Fact Check: Is the CET being conducted in the third quarter this year

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 26: Earlier this week, the world woke up to horrific news of a shooter gunning down 19 children and two adults at an elementary school in Texas.

Following the incident, an image has gone viral on the social media with the claim that the 18 year old shooter was a transgender woman. The image of the transgender woman was shared with the caption, 'he killed 24 humans, 19 were just kids.'

"We know already fool. It's a transsexual leftist illegal alien named Salvatore Ramos. It's apparently your kind of trash." Arizona Republican congressman Paul Gosar tweeted. He however deleted the tweet later.

Many said that Gosar's tweet was a lie. Others said that the image of the trans woman were wrongly shared. Other users posted screenshots of the woman's comments posted on Reddit about how her photos were being misused.

"Rightwingers including @DrPaulGosar have been spreading misinformation that the shooter in texas was a trans woman, using random photos they pulled from reddit. the person in the photos is currently posting on reddit in apparent horror that her photos were used in this way, read a tweet with the screenshots of the woman's messages.

rightwingers including @DrPaulGosar have been spreading misinformation that the shooter in texas was a trans woman, using random photos they pulled from reddit. the person in the photos is currently posting on reddit in apparent horror that her photos were used in this way. pic.twitter.com/riDoQsmHM3 — Molly White (@molly0xFFF) May 25, 2022

OneIndia searched for the Woman's bio and found it on both Reddit and Instagram. Both the accounts make it clear that she is the trans woman who is being wrongly accused of being the Texas shooter. After this she had even written, They are my pics. People are using to make trans people look like murderers and blaming me for the shooting.

The law enforcement agencies even shared the picture of the actual killer Salvador Ramos. His image can be found on ABC News.

Further on the day of the shooting, May 24, the law enforcement agencies even confirmed that the shooter had been shot dead. Ramos was an 18 year old student at Uvalde High School.

Hence this information makes it clear that the Texas shooter is not the trans woman and her pictures are being falsely shared on the social media.

Fact Check Claim The Texas shooter was a trans woman Conclusion The Texas shooter was Salvador Ramos and the image of the trans woman is being wrongly shared. She has nothing to do with the shooting Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Thursday, May 26, 2022, 13:19 [IST]