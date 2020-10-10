YouTube
    Fact check: Was Donald Trump administered with the COVID-19 vaccine from Russia

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 10: I just got the vaccine shot for COVID-19 vaccine shot at the White House. The vaccine is the one was created in Russia. I received a shot at 8 am and I wanted to let you know that it was completely safe with no side effects whatsoever.

    The above was a message circulating on Twitter, which was attributed to Donald Trump, the President of the United States of America.

    It is a fact that Donald Trump and US First Lady, Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19. On October 2 2020, Trump had tweeted, tonight FLOTUS and I tested positive for Covid-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through to this TOGETHER, he also said.

    Trump credits antibody drug for quick recovery

    The user who put out the tweet was referring to the Russian vaccine Sputnik V. When Trump was asked about the vaccine, he had said we do not know much about it. We hope it works, we do, we hope it works, he had said according to a CNBC report.

    The question is whether Trump has taken the vaccine. The answer is NO! The tweet in circulation is fake. It is in fact photo-shopped image with the fake claim. We checked through Trump's tweets and found it nowhere. Moreover, the tweet being attributed to Trump has several grammatical errors.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Trump got the COVID-19 shot Sputnik V

    Conclusion

    Trump has not got a vaccine shot

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    Story first published: Saturday, October 10, 2020, 12:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 10, 2020
    X