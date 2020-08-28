YouTube
    Fact check: Was a terrorist really caught at Hubbali

    New Delhi, Aug 28: A video with the title, 'terrorist at Hubli bus stand Karnataka state,' has gone viral on the social media.

    Fact check: Was a terrorist really caught at Hubbali

    It is being claimed that a terrorist was banned at the Hubbali bus stand-in Karnataka. Many captured the entire incident on camera as well.

    While doing a reverse image search, OneIndia learnt that this was a mock drill that was conducted at the Hubbali bus stand. It also led us to an article from the Hubbali Times, which said that the mock drill was conducted jointly by the Hubbali-Dharwad police and emergency workers on August 22 to alert the citizens about suspicious elements around them.

    The drill was also conducted to alert the people on how to respond when such a situation arises.

    This mock drill was also conducted at the airport. This video has gone viral with several netizens believing that the police had indeed caught a terrorist.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Terrorist caught at Hubbali

    Conclusion

    Police conducted a mock drill to alert citizens

    Rating

    False
