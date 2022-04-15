YouTube
    Fact check: Viral video claiming school teacher with gun in her jeans is Muslim?

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mainpuri, Apr 15: A video showing a woman police personnel was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri on Tuesday after being caught with a country-made pistol, police said today. The video of this incident is now viral on social media with the claim that her name is Salma Baig and that she belongs to the Muslim community.

    Saket (@saket71) quote-tweeted News24 and claimed that a 'teacher' named Salma Baig was caught by the police.

    Apart from this, many people shared this video and claimed the 'teacher' to be Muslim.

    On conducting a keyword search on Google, reports suggest that the woman has been identified as Karishma Singh Yadav. And the woman is also not a school teacher in Firozabad and the police are investigating how she was in possession of the firearm. As per the report, the woman carries 'desi katta' for her self-defense.

    As per the report, the property dispute between family and relatives had increased so much that Karishma's parents started living under tension. Karishma's father was afraid that he might be murdered. As a result, in 2021, Karishma's mother shot her own husband and later took her own life by jumping from the roof. It has been revealed that Karishma's uncle has been trying to confiscate the property illegally.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Viral claim that her name is Salma Baig and she belongs to the Muslim community.

    Conclusion

    Evidently, the claims stating a Muslim teacher was caught carrying a gun in UP's Mainpuri is false.

    Rating

    False
    Story first published: Friday, April 15, 2022, 16:04 [IST]
    X