Fact Check: Is Class 10 Exam being abolished in India as per New Education Policy?

Fact Check: Viral post claiming Pfizer vaccine unsafe for pregnant women is fake

Fact Check

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 06: Posts claiming a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are not safe for pregnant women and those breastfeeding is going viral on social media.

Several social media users are sharing screenshots of a document with parts of its text underlined and circled in red, including "COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 is not recommended during pregnancy".

"I'm sure it'll be all over the mainstream news that Pfizer has now declared their COVID vaccines unsafe for pregnancy and breastfeeding after the government coerced and mandated thousands of pregnant women into having one," a twitter user posted.

LITERALLY: The COVID-19 mRNA vaccine is not recommended during pregnancy. -Pfizer How many pregnant and breastfeeding Canadian women were advised by doctors to take the jab?!? Uh-oh. pic.twitter.com/Eyd3aB9H57 — JasmineFlowerzzz 🇨🇦🇭🇷🇷🇸 (@JFlowerzzz) May 3, 2022

In the United States the government said several times it was safe for pregnant women. pic.twitter.com/WHZltaucxR — Jim 🇺🇸 (@RatherBeOffroad) May 4, 2022

Yup. I was 7 months pregnant when vaccines rolled out and my doctors wouldn't stop harassing me to take it. "You are stupid", my OBGYNs exact words. He told me I would die in ICU. I did NOT listen and am so happy I stayed true to myself. Happy healthy baby. — . (@Smoothwizzard) May 5, 2022

When verified it was found that the guidelines are from Britain's medicines regulator in 2020, not Pfizer; they do not indicate the shots are unsafe during pregnancy or while lactating but highlight a lack of data at the time of publication.

However, results from published studies have said there is no increased risk of first trimester pregnancy loss for patients who receive any of the three vaccines that currently have emergency use authorisation: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

Fact Check Claim Screenshots show Pfizer declaring vaccines unsafe for pregnant women Conclusion Context is missing. The viral post is no evidence that COVID-19 vaccines are unsafe during pregnancy or while breastfeeding. Rating Mostly False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in