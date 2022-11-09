Fact Check: Video shared with false claim on BJP’s take on Maharana Pratap’s father

New Delhi, Nov 09: A video of a BJP politician has gone viral with the claim that he said that the father of Maharana Pratap was a member of the BJP. Maharana Pratap was a king of Mewar who died in 1597. He is famous for the resistance he put up against Mughal emperor Akbar.

The video shows a person saying that Maharana Pratap's father was a BJP worker. The text that is overlaid reads 'BJP worker.' The video was posted by the Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress with the claim, " Maharana Pratap ji's father was a BJP worker! BJP has hidden such a big part of history from the country till now."

OneIndia has learnt that this video is fake. In the viral video there is a Mewad News 86 logo. We came across a video following a search which led us to a YouTube video of Mewad News 86 posted on December 29 2021. The video is titled Maharana Pratap's father was a BJP worker: Congress politician Raghuvir Meena.

The 3.13 minute video has an interview which is of Raghuveer Singh. The reporter asks the leader about the BJP. Questions are being asked about the Hindu king, Maharana Pratap. To this Singh says all BJP leaders have double standards. There is a way in which they act and talk.

He then refers to BJP leader Gulab Singh Kataria and said that he had made insulting remarks about Maharana Pratap as well. He also criticises BJP leader Satish Poonia, the president of the Rajasthan unit. He then says in the video at the 1.42 minute mark that the BJP acts as though Maharana Pratap Ji's father is a BJP worker and this behaviour is being watched by the public.

Hence we concluded that the video being shared with the claim that the BJP said that Maharana Pratap's father was a BJP worker is doctored. A Congress leader criticised the BJP for using Maharana Pratap to further their agenda.

Fact Check Claim BJP leader said Maharana Pratap’s father was a BJP worker Conclusion A Congress leader criticised the BJP for using Maharana Pratap to further their agenda Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Wednesday, November 9, 2022, 9:02 [IST]