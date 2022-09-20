Fact Check: Old video from Poland showing train of lights shared as one from UP

Fact Check: Video of waves pounding Gateway of India is old

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 20: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued alerts for different parts of Maharashtra from September 15 to September 19. It predicted heavy rains in several parts of the state including Mumbai.

Now a video has gone viral with the claim that water pounded the Gateway of India on September 16 2022. The dramatic video shows the fury of the waves and the monument appears to be floating in the turbulent waters. OneIndia has learnt that the video is not a recent one. It was shot in 2021 when a cyclone hit Maharashtra.

A reverse search of the frames took us to a report which had similar visuals. According to the report many videos of the waves hitting the monument had gone viral on the internet when Cyclone Tauktae hit Maharashtra in May 2021. The cyclone had claimed the lives of six people in the state.

Fact Check: Old video from Poland showing train of lights shared as one from UP

We found a video of the same shared on YouTube with the title Gateway Of India Mumbai in Taute Tufan | Cyclone Tauktae | NS NOW.

Reports said that the main structure did not suffer any damage. However a sea-facing safety wall and iron gates near the Gateway of India were destroyed in the incident. Apart from that the cyclone also displayed some jetty stones. When it subsided heaps of garbage were left on the premises.

Hence it makes it clear that while it did rain heavily in Mumbai last week, the visuals being shared as current are from 2021.

Fact Check Claim Video shows waves pounding Gateway of India on September 16 2022 Conclusion The viral video is from May 2021 when Cyclone Tauktae hit Maharashtra Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, September 20, 2022, 8:59 [IST]