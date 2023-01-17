Fact Check: Video of Russian aircraft crash shared as recent one from Nepal

Search operations continue in Nepal following the crash of the ATR 72 aircraft. The authorities said that 68 persons have lost their lives in the crash

New Delhi, Jan 17: Nepal witnessed a horrific plane crash on January 15 in which 68 people have died. While search operations continue, the authorities are yet to reveal details on the exact reasons behind the crash.

The social media is however flooded with misinformation about the crash of the Yeti Airlines ATR 72 aircraft. One such video in circulation shows that an aircraft has crashed after one of its engines caught fire. Those starring it claimed that these were the final moment of the Nepal aircraft.

During a reverse search OneIndia found taught the video is not from Nepal, but from Russia.

The voice over in the video is in Russian. We also came across media reports from August 17 2021 about the crash that took place in Russia. The report said that the prototype of the Russian military transport plane II-112 crashes in Russia killing a crew of three people. The incident took place during a test flight at Kubinka airfield in Moscow Oblast region, about 61 km from the capital, Moscow, a statement by the United Aircraft Coroporation read.

"During a training flight, an Il-112B, light military transport aircraft crashed during landing near the Kubinka airfield in the forest belt. According to preliminary data, three crew members were killed. There are no survivors," the statement also read.

Ilyushin Il-112 crashes on approach to Kubinka Airport in Russia following an engine fire. Number of casualties currently unknown. https://t.co/vhkSsOQMW3 pic.twitter.com/x5XIKoFBiC — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) August 17, 2021

Ilyushin Il-112 crashes on approach to Kubinka Airport in Russia following an engine fire. Number of casualties currently unknown, Breaking Aviation News and Videos said in a tweet following the incident.

When comparing the frames of the two videos we noticed a Church with green tombs. We also noticed the aircraft crossing two red and white coloured towers.

Hence it is clear that the video that is in circulation with the claim that these are the final moments of the Nepal plane crash are misleading.

Fact Check Claim This video shows the final moments of the Nepal aircraft that crashed on January 15 Conclusion The video in circulation is from August 2021 and is of a Russian aircraft that crashed near Moscow in which three persons died Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in