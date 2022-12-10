YouTube
    Fact Check: Video of people facing hardship while commuting is from China not Arunachal

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 10: A video was shared with a caption of how we keep complaining about the transportation facilities in our areas. This is a village in Arunachal Pradesh and look at the challenges people face in their daily lives, the caption of the video also read. The video that shows people climbing very steep cliffs, some of foot while others scale up and down a long ladder has now gone viral on the social media. The video also show the people carrying toddlers on their backs.

    We keep complaint about the facilities of aeroplane, train, metro, bus, uber, ola, auto in our city. Take a look this small village in Arunachal Pradesh, where live is no less than a massive challenge, one user wrote while sharing the video.

    Fact Check: Video of people facing hardship while commuting is from China not Arunachal

    A reverse search of the keyframes from the video led us to a tweet from April 2020. The captain written in Mandarin translates to, " this video from Daliang Mountain was shared by an Italian. The foreigner asked me if it was true. After watching it, I said it was true. The foreigner asked why China donated so much money to foreign countries, and I couldn't answer."

    OneIndia also found the viral clip on Facebook which was posted in 2020. The clip's caption says that the location of the video is Atulier'er cliff village in the Sichuan province of China.

    "Residents of this 'cliff village' in Sichuan, China have been scaling the cliff for generations. In recent years, a steel ladder makes the 800-meter climb much easier," said a video posted by China Xinhua News on July 5 2019.

    The village is located on a cliff of 1,400 metres above sea level. The villagers use to use a series of handmade ladders to scale the 800 metre high cliff. Later on a steel staircase was built which improved the travel condition of the locals.

    Recent reports say that the cliff village has now become a tourist attraction. It also has 5 G connectivity.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Villagers in Arunachal Pradesh find it very hard to commute

    Conclusion

    The video is from China, not Arunachal Pradesh

    Rating

    False
    video china arunachal pradesh

    Story first published: Saturday, December 10, 2022, 12:05 [IST]
    X