YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Viral News Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Fact Check: Video of naked man falling to death is not from Buckingham Palace

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 14: There has been a lot of news about Buckingham Palace following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

    Now a video has gone viral with a claim that a naked man fell down from the Buckingham Palace. The video shows a naked man climbing down the walls of the London Royal residence using a bed sheet.

    Fact Check: Video of naked man falling to death is not from Buckingham Palace
    Fact check on naked man

    Those sharing the video also claimed that the man fell to death in his attempt to escape from the palace.

    While searching for information OneIndia learnt that this video is a hoax. We were led to a report by Daily Mail published on February 27 2015. The headline of the story read, ' One is not amused! Internet hoaxer posts video of naked man 'escaping Buckingham Palace bedroom window during the Changing of the Guard.'

    Fact Check: Video of Pakistan supporter dancing and provoking Afghanistan is from 2021Fact Check: Video of Pakistan supporter dancing and provoking Afghanistan is from 2021

    We also found that the clip was a promotional video for E! Entertainment TV series, "The Royals." The show was about a fictional modern-day British royal family which ran from 2015 to 2018.

    Fact Check: Video of naked man falling to death is not from Buckingham Palace

    E! Online also clarified that the video shows a man getting out of Princess Eleanor's chambers. This is a fictional character from the show played by Alexxandra Park.

    The video was also tweeted by D-Throned, a tabloid run by E! to promote the show, "The Royals" in March 2015.

    Hence it can be concluded that the video being shared with the claim that the naked man who fell to death from the Buckingham Palace is fake.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Video shared with the claim that naked man who fell to death was shot at the Buckingham Palace

    Conclusion

    This is a promotional video of ‘The Royals; an American TV series

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    Comments

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News  

    Read more about:

    fake news buster

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X