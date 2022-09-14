Fact Check: Video of naked man falling to death is not from Buckingham Palace

Fact Check: This is not Queen Elizabeth throwing food at children in Africa

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 14: There has been a lot of news about Buckingham Palace following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Now a video has gone viral with a claim that a naked man fell down from the Buckingham Palace. The video shows a naked man climbing down the walls of the London Royal residence using a bed sheet.

Those sharing the video also claimed that the man fell to death in his attempt to escape from the palace.

While searching for information OneIndia learnt that this video is a hoax. We were led to a report by Daily Mail published on February 27 2015. The headline of the story read, ' One is not amused! Internet hoaxer posts video of naked man 'escaping Buckingham Palace bedroom window during the Changing of the Guard.'

We also found that the clip was a promotional video for E! Entertainment TV series, "The Royals." The show was about a fictional modern-day British royal family which ran from 2015 to 2018.

E! Online also clarified that the video shows a man getting out of Princess Eleanor's chambers. This is a fictional character from the show played by Alexxandra Park.

So, about that viral video of a naked man escaping from Buckingham Palace... http://t.co/52779gwT8o — E! News (@enews) March 3, 2015

The video was also tweeted by D-Throned, a tabloid run by E! to promote the show, "The Royals" in March 2015.

Hey @Variety, ya know that naked guy falling out of a Buckingham Palace window? We have the real story: http://t.co/l0j6G42YQQ #TheRoyals — D-Throned News (@dthronednews) March 3, 2015

Hence it can be concluded that the video being shared with the claim that the naked man who fell to death from the Buckingham Palace is fake.

Fact Check Claim Video shared with the claim that naked man who fell to death was shot at the Buckingham Palace Conclusion This is a promotional video of ‘The Royals; an American TV series Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in