Fact Check: Video of horridly crowded train is from Bangladesh not United States

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 20: A video of a horrifically overcrowded train has been doing the rounds on the social media. People are seen occupying every single inch of the train and those sharing the video claimed that these people were migrants from neighbouring countries entering the United States.

"Who's sponsoring these caravans? It is estimated that each year, between 400,000 and 500,000 migrants, the majority of whom are from El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras, ride atop these trains in the effort to reach the United States," wrote one user on the social media.

While reverse searching the frames OneIndia learnt that this video is from Bangladesh and not the United States. We were led to the account of an actor called Reza Tavakoli who had posted the video with a caption in Urdu. The rough translation of the caption reads, Bangladesh and train ride to reach the destination. Just the last one sitting behind the train.

The post that was put up on May 13 2022 made no mention of when this video was shot. It also does not mention where in Bangladesh was the video shot. We also found a video of the same on YouTube.

The video posted on May 1 2022 makes it clear that it was shot in Balashpur, Bangladesh. When people risk their lives to return home read the caption under the video.

The overcrowding of trains in Bangladesh is a common affair especially during the festival season.

During this time students and workers from various parts of the country rush home and hence the trains get crowded.

Hence we can conclude that the video being shared on the social media with the claim that these are migrants entering the US is false.

Fact Check Claim Video shows migrants entering the US in large numbers Conclusion The video was shot in May this year and it is from Bangladesh Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in