Fact Check: Video of astronaut walking on road shared with false claim that it is from J&K

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 06: A video is being shared widely to highlight the lack of infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir. One such post reads, 'congratulations to all Kashmiris, especially the administration of Jammu and Kashmir to achieve such an achievement of landing on moon. All credit goes to administration of Jammu and Kashmir for their unprovidable [sic] facilities."

However is this video from Jammu and Kashmir? OneIndia has learnt that this is a video from Bengaluru's Herohalli and the astronaut is a Bengaluru based artist and activist Baadal Nanjundaswamy.

We also found a tweet by Baadal posted on September 2 2019 which was posted with the hashtags Herohalli and Namma Bengaluru. The video has been viewed 1.7 million times.

A report in the Indian Express put out a report with the headline, " Bengaluru civic body responds to viral 'moonwalking' video, repairs potholes within days.

Baadal too shared the video of this response by the civic body with the caption, "Thank you people for such a overwhelming response and support! Work in progress. Quick and prompt response from BBMP."

Thank you people for such a overwhelming response and support! ♥️♥️♥️🙏🙏



Work in progress.. Quick and prompt response from @BBMP. Thank you very much @BBMPCOMM @BBMP_MAYOR and Mr. Prabhakar, CE RR Nagar who is overlooking on ground currently. pic.twitter.com/clgoLAIKzU — baadal nanjundaswamy (@baadalvirus) September 3, 2019

Baadal a gold medalist in Bachelor of Fine Arts at the Chamarajendra Academy of Visual Arts is famous for creating such artworks to highlight such issues. He had in 2015 too installed a life sized model pdf a crocodile in the middle of a road in a big water filled pothole to highlight the condition of the roads. In 2018 he drew a cobweb around a pothole urging the civic authorities to take notice.

Fact Check: Video of crocodile walking waterlogged streets is from MP not Bengaluru

Hence we can conclude that this video is from Bengaluru and not Jammu and Kashmir as it being claimed.

Fact Check Claim Video shows man dressed as astronaut highlighting pathetic condition of roads in Jammu and Kashmir Conclusion The video is from 2019 and was posted by an artist to highlight the poor condition of the roads in Bengaluru Rating Half True Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Tuesday, September 6, 2022, 9:06 [IST]