Fake News Buster
    Fact check: Video from Japan being shared as visuals of landslides from Dharamshala

    New Delhi, July 13: The rains are here and Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh a cloud burst has left a trail of destruction. Cars have been washed away and several buildings have been damaged.

    In this backdrop a video has been shared of a massive landslide and it is claimed that this took place in Dharamshala. One Twitter user shared the video with the caption, 'another frightful video of cloudburst in Dharamshala. Hope no one lost his life in this flood.'

    OneIndia has found that this video is from Japan. This took place at Atami in Japan on July 3 when heavy rainfall resulted in a landslide and washed away several houses and vehicles. Many were killed while some were reported missing in the incident.

    There are fears for at least 19 people currently missing after a mudslide hit homes in Atami, Japan, west of Tokyo. Rescue workers are currently underway to search for the missing people, 10 News First had reported on July 03.

    This makes it clear that the video being shared with the claim that it has been shot in Dharamshala is actually from Japan.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    A scary video has emerged from the cloud burst in Dharamshala

    Conclusion

    The video being shared is from Japan

    Rating

    Half True
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 13, 2021, 11:42 [IST]
