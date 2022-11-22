Fact Check: Unrelated video shared with the claim it is from the recent Mangaluru blast

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 22: Television channels have been running CCTV footage with the claim that the person in the video is Shariq, the Mangaluru bomber. Several news sites also took to Twitter and claimed that the CCTV footage is that of the Mangaluru blast.

The channels also claimed that Shariq can be seen in the video walking with a big backpack. Further it also said that the second suspect can be seen with Shariq in the footage.

An explosion took place on November 19 in an auto-rickshaw in Mangaluru. News channels while circulating the clip claimed that this was the exact moment before the blast. It also claimed that the footage is from a wine shop near the place where the explosion took place.

It was further claimed that Shariq can be seen wearing a cap and carrying a huge backpack. As he walks towards the auto he takes the bag and places it in the auto, reports also said while citing the CCTV footage.

While Shariq did carry a bag and board an auto in which the explosion took place, there is no talk of a second accused being with him. The police have identified the accused persons, but have not clearly stated that any of them were with Shariq at the time of the incident.

The Karnataka police while reacting to the video said that the video being shown is not related to the Mangaluru incident. Taking to Twitter, the Karnataka State Police Facecheck said, 'there is no link this CCTV clipping to the recently occurred Mangalore auto rickshaw blast investigation. It is totally unconnected.,

There is no link of this cctv clipping to the recently occured Mangalore auto rickshaw blast case investigation. It is totally unconnected. pic.twitter.com/LfDmpS9wwM — Karnataka State Police Factcheck (@kspfactcheck) November 22, 2022

The low intensity blast that took place has been described as an act of terror. The police said that Shariq was carrying the bomb and it went off accidentally. The police conducted raids in Mangaluru, Mysuru and Shivamogga and have detained five persons for questioning. One of the suspects was picked up from Udhagamandalam of Tamil Nadu.

