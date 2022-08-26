Fact Check: To say this video led to Gadkari’s ouster from the parliamentary board is speculation

New Delhi, Aug 26: The social media is flooded with theories following the removal of Union Minister, Nitin Gadkari from the BJP's parliamentary board.

A video is now being shared widely with the claim that Gadkari was removed from the parliamentary board because of what he said. Leaders who make promises are popular.

Leaders who do not fulfil those promises are flogged by the people, Gadkari is heard saying in the video.

Those who shared the video said that this was a potshot at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister, Amit Shah.

OneIndia has learnt that this is an old video and not a recent one. The video is from 2019 and we found the same on the YouTube channel of news agency ANI.

The video is from January 27 2019 and Gadkari was speaking at an event in Mumbai. I do not just make promises. No reporter can question that whatever I promise, I fulfil. I fulfil it transparently, the minister also said.

He goes on to say that the people of Mumbai trust him and added that he was initially laugh at when he made great promises. Eventually I fulfilled all of them and some of them even before deadlines.

The minister was speaking at an event where actor Isha Koppikar joined the BJP in his presence. The report can be found here.

If one sees the photograph in the report and the ANI video you realise that the attire worn by Gadkari is the same. This proves that the video is from 2019 and not a recent one.

We searched for reports on why Gadkari was dropped from the parliamentary. We found a Times of India report which said that the decision was supposedly taken with the consent of the RSS which was reportedly annoyed with Gadkari's habit to make out of turn comments.

The report while quoting sources said that the RSS leadership had cautioned the minister against his and was disappointed that he did not listen to them. Somewhere he became a prisoner of the 'I-could-not-care-any less' persona that he acquired because of his controversial remarks. He cultivated it as we feel, he started enjoying projecting himself as an autonomous entity on whom the regular rules did not apply," the Times of India report said while quoting sources.

The report however cites the viral clip as an example of such remarks. Hence to say that it was the clip in circulation that led to Gadkari's ouster from the parliamentary board is a matter of speculation.

Story first published: Friday, August 26, 2022, 9:32 [IST]