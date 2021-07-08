Fact check: This video shared as last minutes of Dilip Kumar is from 2013

YouTube
    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 08: Legendary actor, Dilip Kumar breathed his last on July 07 after battling a prolonged illness. He was laid to rest with full state honours in Mumbai on Wednesday.

    Now a video is being shared with the claim that these were his last moments in hospital. The 2.13 minute clip is captioned, "Dilip Kumar Last Video Inside Hospital Before He Left Us | Saira Bano Ji Feeding Him Food".

    OneIndia found that this video is an old one and the claims being made now are misleading. Dilip Kumar had in 2013 complained of breathlessness and was admitted to hospital. This video was shot back then. He was admitted to hospital on September 15 2013 after complaining of uneasiness. The doctors at the Lilavati Hospital had diagnosed him with severe cardiac infection.

    On September 22 2013, the same video which is in circulation today was posted from the official Twitter handle of Dilip Kumar. The video was titled, "Dilip Kumar Video Hospital Room Recuperating." Dilip Kumar had posted, "thank you for your prayers and love. Resting in hospital. Video from yesterday (September 21 2013). This makes it clear that the video is from 2013 and does not show the last days of Dilip Kumar.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Video shows last minutes of Dilip Kumar

    Conclusion

    The video is from 2013 and Dilip Kumar passed away on July 7 2021

    Rating

    Half True
    Thursday, July 8, 2021, 13:01 [IST]
